Immuno-oncology

Gp350‑targeted CAR T-cell therapy exhibits preclinical efficacy in EBV-positive Burkitt lymphoma

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a member of the herpesvirus family, is a highly common human pathogen that can remain latent in B lymphocytes after the primary infection. Although this latent state is frequently asymptomatic, in some cases, it can lead to the development of malignancies such as Burkitt lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and some gastric cancer subtypes.