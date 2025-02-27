BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Kind Pharmaceuticals discloses EPO production inhibitors

Feb. 27, 2025
No Comments
Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC has patented substituted benzocyclobutene compounds acting as erythropoietin (EPO) production inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and polycythemia.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents