BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

QPCTL and QPCT inhibitors reported in Boehringer Ingelheim patents

Feb. 27, 2025
No Comments
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG patents describe piperidinylpyridinylcarbonitrile derivatives acting as glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase (QPCT; QC) and glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL; IsoQC) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents