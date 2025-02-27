BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
Cancer

Chinese University Hong Kong patent describes bilobalide derivatives

Feb. 27, 2025
Work at the Chinese University of Hong Kong has led to the identification of bilobalide derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
