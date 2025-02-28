BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Immuno-oncology

Fapon’s immunocytokine FP-008 gains IND clearance for solid tumors

Feb. 28, 2025
Guangdong Fapon Biopharma Inc. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for FP-008, its first-in-class immunocytokine for patients with solid tumors refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy.
