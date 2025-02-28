BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Cancer

KROS-401 stimulates macrophages’ antitumor activity in glioma models

Feb. 28, 2025
Researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center presented the preclinical efficacy of KROS-401, an IL-4/IL-13 blocking peptide that effectively reprograms macrophages in glioma models.
