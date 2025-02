Ear, nose and throat

NS-101 restores synapse function in hearing loss models

Family with sequence similarity 19 member A5 (FAM19A5) is a secretory protein highly expressed in the brain that regulates synapse dynamics through its interaction with leucine-rich repeat-containing 4B (LRRC4B). Noise exposure is one of the most significant causes of synapse loss between inner hair cells and auditory nerve fibers, leading to a decline in hearing sensitivity.