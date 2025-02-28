BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Gastrointestinal

New microbiome-based therapy shows potent anti-inflammatory efficacy in models of IBD

Feb. 28, 2025
Researchers from CJ Bioscience Inc. presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of CJRB-201, a novel microbiome-based therapy for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
