Chengdu Tetrahedral Drug Research divulges new β-lactamase inhibitors

Feb. 28, 2025
Chengdu Tetrahedral Drug Research Co. Ltd. has synthesized bicyclic derivatives acting as β-lactamase (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infection.
