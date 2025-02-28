BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Cancer

New BRAF inhibitors disclosed in Pierre Fabre patent

Feb. 28, 2025
Pierre Fabre SA has divulged serine/threonine-protein kinase B-raf (BRAF) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
