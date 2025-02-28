BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Dermatologic

Humanwell Healthcare discovers new IRAK-4 degradation inducers

Feb. 28, 2025
Humanwell Healthcare (Group) Co. Ltd. has described proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to an interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) targeting moiety via a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, renal disorders, multiple sclerosis, alopecia areata, urticaria, psoriasis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among others.
