BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai Wennai Pharmaceutical Technology patents new Nav1.8 blockers

Feb. 19, 2025
No Comments
Shanghai Wennai Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has disclosed sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents