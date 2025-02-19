BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Nephrology

New CYP11B2 inhibitors disclosed in Hansoh patent

Feb. 19, 2025
Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have divulged cytochrome P450 11B2, mitochondrial (CYP11B2; aldosterone synthase; ALDOS) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, diabetic nephropathy, congestive heart failure, hypertension, primary aldosteronism, Cushing syndrome, kidney and myocardial fibrosis.
