BioWorld - Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Haisco Pharmaceutical discovers new WRN inhibitors

Feb. 19, 2025
No Comments
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has described Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents