Inflammatory

Sanofi discovers new MRGPRX2 antagonists

March 5, 2025
Sanofi SA has described Mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X2 (MRGPRX2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of allergy, pain, dermatological and inflammatory disorders.
