BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Med-tech deals 4Q24

2024 saw more med-tech deals, but less value, as M&As outshine

Feb. 25, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Despite the number of med-tech deals increasing to 1,902 in 2024, up 12% from 1,701 in 2023, the value of these deals has dramatically declined compared to previous years.
BioWorld MedTech Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A Merger