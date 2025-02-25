BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Kyorin drafts deals for chronic cough DTx, loss of smell therapy

Feb. 25, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. struck two licensing deals recently, including one with Hyfe Inc. Feb. 25 to develop the world’s potential first prescription digital therapeutic for chronic cough in Japan.
