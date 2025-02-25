BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Kyorin drafts deals for chronic cough DTx, loss of smell therapy
Feb. 25, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. struck two licensing deals recently, including one with Hyfe Inc. Feb. 25 to develop the world’s potential first prescription digital therapeutic for chronic cough in Japan.
