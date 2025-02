Solventum sells $4.1B purification unit to Thermo Fisher

The trend of corporate pruning in med tech continues with Solventum Corp.’s decision to sell its purification and filtration business to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $4.1 billion. The announcement follows two other big company splits already in 2025: Baxter International Inc.’s separation of its kidney unit as Vantive, bought by Carlyle Group Inc. for $3.8 billion, and Stryker Corp.’s planned sale of its spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers LLC.