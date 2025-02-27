BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» FDA’s LDT rule, CDS guidance combine to complicate regulatory life
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
FDA’s LDT rule, CDS guidance combine to complicate regulatory life
Feb. 26, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The routine use of software to interpret the results of lab-developed tests (LDTs) leaves clinical labs in a complicated spot in 2025 thanks in no small part to an ongoing lawsuit over the U.S. FDA’s final rule for LDTs.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Diagnostics
Digital health
U.S.
FDA
Policy