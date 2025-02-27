BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Loper Bright no free pass where FDA’s LDT rule is concerned
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Loper Bright no free pass where FDA’s LDT rule is concerned
Feb. 26, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The FDA’s final rule for lab-developed tests (LDTs) is in litigation, and a district court decision may be shortly in the works.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Diagnostics
U.S.
FDA