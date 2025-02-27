BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
Scientists develop scanner to see undetectable breast tumors​

Feb. 26, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Scientists at the University of Aberdeen developed a new scanner that distinguishes breast tumor material from healthy tissue more accurately than current magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) methods.
