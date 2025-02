FDA accepts Telix BLA for kidney cancer imaging agent

After a second round, the U.S. FDA has accepted for review radiopharmaceutical company Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s BLA for its kidney cancer PET imaging agent, TLX250-CDx (Zircaix, 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab), granting it a priority review with a PDUFA date of Aug. 27, 2025.