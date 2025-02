Kestra Medical ups IPO target to $150M

Reflecting a positive reception in the market, Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd. increased the target haul for its planned IPO from $100 million to between $140 million and $160 million in an S-1 amendment filed Feb. 26. The company will offer 10 million shares at $14 to $16 per share, with the final price to be set the week of Mar. 3, just ahead of the offering date.