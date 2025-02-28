BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Tandem wins FDA clearance for automated insulin delivery system

Feb. 27, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. reported that its next-generation automated insulin delivery algorithm, Control-IQ+ technology (Control-IQ+), is cleared by the U.S. FDA for use by people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) ages 18 and older.
