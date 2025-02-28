BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
Little interest shown in premarket use of MDSAP audits

Feb. 27, 2025
By Mark McCarty
A number of regulatory agencies have signed on to the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) for postmarket uses, but the U.S, FDA cannot use these audits for premarket purposes.
