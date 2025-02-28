BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, February 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Novelty of PCCP filings a source of drag for FDA, industry
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Novelty of PCCP filings a source of drag for FDA, industry
Feb. 28, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
Nick Decker, directory of global regulatory policy for Roch Holding AG’s Roche Diagnostics division, said the FDA is moving carefully into the PCCP space, and industry, too, is taking a measured approach in adopting the PCCP concept.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Artificial intelligence
Digital health
U.S.
FDA
Policy