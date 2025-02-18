BioWorld - Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Harrison.ai raises AU$179M in series C round to fuel global expansion

Feb. 18, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Harrison.ai raised AU$179 million (US$112 million) in a series C round to expand its radiology and pathology solutions across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.
