DAC specialist Orum raises $35M with Kosdaq IPO

Feb. 18, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
After withdrawing plans for an IPO last year, Orum Therapeutics Inc. made its debut on the Korea Exchange in 2025 with a ₩50 billion (US$34.7 million) raise as South Korea’s first biopharma IPO of the year.
