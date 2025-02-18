BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» DAC specialist Orum raises $35M with Kosdaq IPO
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
DAC specialist Orum raises $35M with Kosdaq IPO
Feb. 18, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
After withdrawing plans for an IPO last year, Orum Therapeutics Inc. made its debut on the Korea Exchange in 2025 with a ₩50 billion (US$34.7 million) raise as South Korea’s first biopharma IPO of the year.
BioWorld Asia
Financings
Cancer
Hematologic
Antibody
IPO
Asia-Pacific