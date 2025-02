Meiragtx’s gene therapy shows ‘exceptional’ data for blind children

Gene therapy specialist Meiragtx Holdings plc is heading for its first marketing approval following the successful treatment of 11 children with Leber amaurosis, a severe form of congenital retinal dystrophy that rendered them blind at birth. The 11 children, aged between 1 and 4 years old, all gained visual acuity following a single delivery of a correct version of the AIPL1 (aryl-hydrocarbon interacting protein-like1) gene, which codes for a photoreceptor protein in the cones and rods.