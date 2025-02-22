BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld Science
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Cheap-cheap? Bluebird dodges bankruptcy with $30M buyout
Feb. 21, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
Once high-flying Bluebird Bio Inc. has found a way out of its financial squeeze, as funds managed by global investment firms Carlyle and SK Capital Partners LP, along with a team of biotech executives, will be taking over the company.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Hematologic
U.S.