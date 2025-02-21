BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2025
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals January 2025
Astrazeneca, Vertex, Axsome secure US FDA approvals in January
Feb. 21, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved 12 drugs in January, falling below the 2024 monthly average of 19. Only three new molecular entities received approval, trailing the yearly average of just over four per month.
