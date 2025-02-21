BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Asia recap: Innocare, Akeso in phase III; Deepseek in Antengene
Feb. 21, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Several Asia biotechs this week – including Innocare Pharma Ltd., Akeso Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanbio Co. Ltd. and Ascletis Pharma Inc. – unveiled the start of new late-stage clinical trials or interim findings from early stage studies.
