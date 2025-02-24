Pepgen rallies as early data suggest sporting chance in DM1

Pepgen Inc. seems to have gained a leg up on competitors in early data with PGN-EDODM1 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), and shares of the Boston-based firm (NASDAQ:PEPG) closed Feb. 24 at $2.29, up 92 cents, or about 67%. The company unveiled initial positive data from the 5- and 10-mg/kg dose cohorts in the ongoing Freedom-DM1 phase I study with PGN-EDODM1, which deploys Boston-based Pepgen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide technology to deliver a therapeutic oligonucleotide that is designed to restore the normal function of MBNL1, a key RNA splicing protein.