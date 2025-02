Index insights

Infectious disease index recovers from -25% low, ends 2024 down 6.28%

The BioWorld Infectious Disease Index (BIDI) faced challenges throughout the year but narrowed its losses, ending down 6.28% after hitting a low of -25.12% in late April. By October, the index was down 12.07% and had declined 8.86% for the year as of Nov. 22. However, in January, the BIDI rebounded slightly, gaining 1.85%.