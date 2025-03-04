BioWorld - Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Precision Neuroscience initiates brain computer interface study

March 3, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Precision Neuroscience Inc. recently partnered with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to test its brain computer interface, the Layer 7 Cortical Interface, during craniotomy procedures.
