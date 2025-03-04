BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Precision Neuroscience initiates brain computer interface study
March 3, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
Precision Neuroscience Inc. recently partnered with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to test its brain computer interface, the Layer 7 Cortical Interface, during craniotomy procedures.
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Neurology/psychiatric
U.S.