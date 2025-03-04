BioWorld - Tuesday, March 4, 2025
US PTO peels back 2022 memo on discretionary denials of IPRs

March 3, 2025
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has reversed a 2022 agency memorandum on discretionary denials of patent procedures, such as inter partes reviews.
