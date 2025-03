Boston Scientific to acquire Sonivie for up to $600M

Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to acquire Sonivie Ltd., developer of a therapeutic intravascular ultrasound system for denervation to treat resistant hypertension, pulmonary hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. On a 100% basis, the deal is valued at $600 million with $400 million up front and $200 million upon achievement of a regulatory milestone.