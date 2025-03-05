BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Health Canada jumps into PCCP filings for machine learning
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Health Canada jumps into PCCP filings for machine learning
March 4, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
The world of machine learning-enabled medical technology is advancing rapidly, and regulators are struggling to keep up, and Health Canada has joined the ranks of regulators who are tackling these technologies.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Health Canada