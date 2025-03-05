BioWorld - Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Ajax, Boston Sci partner to develop new heart failure treatment

March 5, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Ajax Health LLC, with backing from the $4 billion KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, and Boston Scientific Corp. launched a new business, Flowmod, to advance a system for treating heart failure developed by Boston Sci.
