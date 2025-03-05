BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Ajax, Boston Sci partner to develop new heart failure treatment
March 5, 2025
By
Annette Boyle
Ajax Health LLC, with backing from the $4 billion KKR Health Care Strategic Growth Fund II, and Boston Scientific Corp. launched a new business, Flowmod, to advance a system for treating heart failure developed by Boston Sci.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Cardiovascular
U.S.