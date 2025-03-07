BioWorld - Friday, March 7, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Repligen buying 908 Devices’ Bioprocess Analytics portfolio

March 6, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Repligen Corp. acquired 908 Devices Inc.’s desktop portfolio of four devices for bioprocessing process analytical technology (PAT) applications for $70 million in cash.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Diagnostics U.S.