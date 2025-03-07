BioWorld - Friday, March 7, 2025
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Astellas-Yaskawa JV to build robot-based cell production platform

March 6, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Astellas Pharma Inc. is setting up a joint venture with Yaskawa Electric Corp. to develop a new cell production platform using Yaskawa’s dual-arm humanoid robot called Maholo.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Newco news Cell therapy Robotic surgery Asia-Pacific