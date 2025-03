New AI fall prediction tool being rolled out across the NHS

The U.K.’s national health service (NHS) is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool which can predict a patient’s risk of falling with a 97% accuracy rate. The AI software designed by Cera Care Ltd. is already in use in more than two-thirds of NHS integrated care systems across the country and NHS England hopes that the tool will prevent around 2,000 falls and hospital admissions each day.