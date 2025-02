Regeneron gene therapy improves children’s hearing

In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s phase I/II Chord study of 12 children with genetic hearing loss, 10 out of 11 have shown improvements after being treated with a gene therapy. “What is really remarkable about this type of therapeutic approach is that the first people who are going to see the impact are not actually the physicians – it’s the families,” Jonathon Whitton, vice president and Regeneron’s auditory global program head, told BioWorld.