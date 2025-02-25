BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Qyuns’ QX-002N hits endpoints in ankylosing spondylitis trial
Feb. 25, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Qyuns Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s monoclonal antibody targeting IL-17A, QX-002N, met both primary and secondary endpoints in a phase III trial in ankylosing spondylitis.
