BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

UK research effort finds 141 new rare disease-gene associations

Feb. 26, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Whole genome sequencing has substantially accelerated the pace of discovery of genes that cause rare diseases, but while this has brought the diagnostic odyssey of some patients to a conclusion, 50% to 80% remain undiagnosed after initial analysis.
BioWorld Europe