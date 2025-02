Bipartisan PBM reforms back on the congressional table

The U.S. Congress is turning its attention, once again, to bipartisan pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reforms, after efforts to rein in PBM practices died with the 118th Congress. With an eye on finally getting them passed, the House Energy and Commerce Committee kicked off the process with a Feb. 26 hearing that was supposed to be focused on the reform legislation the committee approved last year and follow-on legislation to rein in harmful PBM practices.