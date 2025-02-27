BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Eikon tops the year’s VC rounds as it enters a phase III in cancer
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Eikon tops the year’s VC rounds as it enters a phase III in cancer
Feb. 26, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
With the closing of its $350.7 million series D, Eikon Therapeutics Inc. has notched two financial high marks for the still young year. The funding is the biggest venture capital round of 2025 and it’s also the first series D.
BioWorld
Financings
Cancer
Series D