BioWorld - Thursday, February 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Eikon tops the year’s VC rounds as it enters a phase III in cancer

Feb. 26, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
With the closing of its $350.7 million series D, Eikon Therapeutics Inc. has notched two financial high marks for the still young year. The funding is the biggest venture capital round of 2025 and it’s also the first series D.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Series D