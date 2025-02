Biocom 2025: The quickly evolving AI landscape

A panel at Biocom California’s 15th Annual Global Life Science Partnering & Investor Conference covered the emerging use of artificial intelligence (AI) to discover and develop drugs. “We’re in a very different place than we were five years ago, or even three years ago, even two years ago, from our ability to harness AI to make advances,” Marc Tessier-Lavigne, CEO of South San Francisco-based Xaira Therapeutics Inc., told the audience, adding that the development is actually accelerating.