Cancer

GUK1 is metabolic gate in ALK-driven lung cancer

Feb. 21, 2025
By Xavier Bofill Bruna
Using ALK+ lung cancer patient-derived cell lines, researchers have performed phosphoproteomic screening and identified guanylate kinase 1 (GUK1) as a TKI sensitive metabolic molecule in ALK-driven lung cancer.
