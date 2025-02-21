BioWorld - Friday, February 21, 2025
Clots and metastasis in cancer patients start in the lung

Feb. 21, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
The lung and thrombosis may play a key role in cancer and metastasis progression, according to a collaborative study led by Cornell University scientists.
